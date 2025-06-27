The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has confirmed significant damage to Iran's uranium enrichment facilities, corroborating assessments from the United States following recent strikes.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated Thursday that centrifuges at Iran's Fordow plant are "no longer operational" and that the facilities have "suffered enormous damage."

Grossi, while cautioning against claims of total "annihilation," affirmed to Radio France Internationale that "we already know that these centrifuges are no longer operational" and that there is "very, very, very considerable damage."

He noted that the precision required for centrifuges makes them highly sensitive to vibrations, leading to the conclusion that "there was no escaping significant physical damage."

The IAEA chief refrained from specifying the exact setback to Iran's nuclear program but confirmed that "with these reduced capacities, it will be much more difficult for Iran to continue at the same pace as before."

Grossi’s comments come amid varying claims regarding the efficacy of the strikes. A report in CNN and the New York Times on Tuesday cited an internal US intelligence assessment suggesting Saturday's strikes would only delay Tehran's nuclear program by a few months.

US President Donald Trump rejected the reports and stated that Iran's facilities were "obliterated," a stance echoed by CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard .