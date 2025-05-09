Footage of elimination of Islamic Jihad terrorists in Shechem (Nablus) IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF, Yamam and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces on Friday operated in the area of Shechem (Nablus) in order to apprehend the terrorist Noor Beitawi, the head of the Islamic Jihad's terror network in Jenin.

According to the IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet, the terrorist advanced significant terror activities and was involved in directing, funding, and executing terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and Israeli security forces. Additionally, Beitawi maintained ties with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas abroad.

Beitawi was responsible for transferring terror funds to Jenin and other villages in the area. He operated to recruit and arm terrorists in order to carry out terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers. Simultaneously, he led the production and planting of explosives in the area of Jenin.

The terrorist was wanted for several months after he was identified by Israeli security forces fleeing from Jenin toward the area of Nablus, following the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria. Following ISA intelligence and operational activity, the terrorist was located in a residence in Nablus.

IDF, Yamam and ISA forces encircled the residence in which he was operating and eliminated him and an additional terrorist.

“Israeli security forces will continue to act against terrorism in Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of Israeli citizens,” said a joint statement from the IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)