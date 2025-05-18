Newly uncovered documents from Hamas's political bureau indicate that the group's October 7, 2023, assault on Israel was strategically planned to disrupt normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Minutes from an October 2 meeting reveal that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar advocated for a decisive action to halt the progressing diplomatic efforts, which he believed threatened to sideline the Palestinian cause, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Sinwar claimed, “There is no doubt that the Saudi-Zionist normalization agreement is progressing significantly," which would “open the door for the majority of Arab and Islamic countries to follow the same path. He ”called for an “extraordinary act” to stop the Israel-Saudi normalization from going through.

The attack, resulting in nearly 1,200 Israeli fatalities, prompted a significant military response from Israel, leading to extensive casualties and infrastructure damage in Gaza. The ensuing conflict has complicated regional dynamics, with Saudi Arabia reportedly pausing normalization discussions and emphasizing the need for a ceasefire and a pathway to Palestinian statehood as prerequisites for resuming talks.

The documents also highlighted Hamas's broader strategy to escalate tensions in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, aiming to further hinder diplomatic progress between Israel and Arab nations.

Sinwar was killed by IDF forces in Rafah in October 2024, a little over a year after the massacre he planned.