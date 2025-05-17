Troops of the IDF's Northern Gaza Brigade, under the command of the 252nd Division, eliminated dozens of terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, the troops also dismantled significant terrorist infrastructure: Collaborating with Yahalom soldiers, they located and dismantled a strategic underground terrorist route approximately two kilometers long in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the operation, the troops located several tunnel shafts, explosive devices, launchers, and additional weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, including rockets, grenades, and grenade launchers.

Upon publication of the tunnel footage, the IDF stressed that it will "continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel."

The tunnel shaft IDF spokesperson

IDF operations in Gaza and the tunnel's destruction IDF spokesperson