As part of the Northern Gaza Brigade operations under the 252nd Division, troops from the Yahalom Unit, operating under the brigade's command, dismantled a significant underground route.

The route was identified in the northern Gaza Strip and was approximately 1.2 kilometers long and 20 meters deep.

In addition, brigade troops located a weapons storage facility near the route, containing a stockpile of around 20 explosive devices, an anti-tank guided missile, and other weapons intended for use against Israeli troops.

During the operation, an IDF drone identified several terrorists planting an explosive device near the troops. In swift coordination, an IAF aircraft carried out a precise strike and eliminated the terrorists.

IDF troops will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.ֿ