Ruba al-Asadi (45) and two of her children—7-year-old Karam and 8-year-old Rachel—were killed on Friday night in a fire that broke out in their home in Deir al-Asad in the Lower Galilee.

Karam was found lifeless in the house. Ruba was evacuated by MDA teams in critical condition to the hospital in Nahariya, where she later passed away. Rachel succumbed to her injuries in the hospital later that afternoon.

A toddler, approximately three years old, was seriously injured in the fire and is suffering from severe burns.

Around 15 additional individuals were evacuated to the hospital in light condition, including another 10-year-old girl, a 35-year-old man who was injured while trying to help, and a firefighter.

Due to the tragedy, weddings planned for the day in the local council were postponed, and many businesses remained closed.