Firefighters are working to gain control over a brushfire that broke out on Monday in an open area in the Carmit Forest in Jerusalem, between the neighborhoods of Kiryat Menachem and Ein Kerem.

Several crews from the Birah Firehouse are operating at the scene, with the assistance of forces from neighboring districts, as well as firefighting planes and a helicopter.

The Fire and Rescue Service reported that 50 firefighters are working at three locations in the forest to stop the spread of the inferno. In addition, another 26 teams were en route to assist in the efforts.

Due to the intensity of the flames, the nearby "Swedish Village" has been ordered to evacuate, and forces are preparing to evacuate additional institutions in the area. Additionally, the road that leads through the forest has been shut.

credit: רתם אורי/TPS

