A new framework has emerged in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of hostages and a potential ceasefire. A source familiar with the details told Kan News that there is momentum in the talks and a possible breakthrough could occur within the next 24 hours.

According to the proposed framework, ten living hostages would be released immediately in a single phase, and a ceasefire of approximately six to eight weeks would begin right away.

On the tenth day of the agreement, Hamas would provide a list detailing the condition of all the hostages it holds — both the living and the deceased. The release of 200 to 250 terrorists is also being discussed, though that clause remains a point of contention.

Earlier Saturday, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that with the launch of the new operation in Gaza, the Hamas delegation in Doha had declared it would return to the negotiating table.

Following the Defense Minister’s statement, reports indicated that Israel and Hamas are now engaged in direct talks for the first time in months. Both parties agreed to conduct negotiations without preconditions, in an effort to achieve a breakthrough in the stalled talks.

A Hamas official involved in the negotiations stated that both sides are discussing all issues without any preconditions. Meanwhile, Israeli officials criticized the public exposure of the talks, stating: “Those who truly want the negotiations to succeed don’t run to tell everyone about it.”