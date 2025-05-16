The Trump administration is in serious discussions regarding a plan to permanently relocate up to one million Gazans from the Gaza Strip to Libya, NBC News reported on Friday, citing five individuals with knowledge of the effort.

The proposal, if enacted, could involve the release of billions of dollars in US funds frozen for over a decade to Libya, the report stated.

Sources indicate that the administration has engaged in discussions with Libya's leadership regarding the resettlement plan. While no final agreement has been reached, Israel has reportedly been kept informed of these ongoing discussions.

Hamas stated it was unaware of any such discussions. Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, firmly rejected the notion of relocation.

"Palestinians are very rooted in their homeland, very strongly committed to the homeland and they are ready to fight up to the end and to sacrifice anything to defend their land, their homeland, their families, and the future of their children," Naim asserted, according to NBC News.

He added, "[Palestinians] are exclusively the only party who have the right to decide for the Palestinians, including Gaza and Gazans, what to do and what not to do."

Representatives of the Israeli government declined to comment on the matter. The State Department and the National Security Council have not responded to requests for comment.

NBC News noted that the proposed relocation faces significant challenges, primarily due to Libya's deep instability. The North African nation has been embroiled in civil conflict for nearly 14 years since the ouster of Muammar Qaddafi, with two rival governments actively vying for control.

The report also cited that the logistics of moving and housing up to one million people – a figure equivalent to approximately 46 million people relocating within the United States relative to its population – would be immense and costly. Administration officials have reportedly considered providing financial incentives to Gazans, such as free housing and stipends, to encourage voluntary relocation. However, the details of implementation remain unclear, and funding for such an expensive undertaking is not established.

Arab nations, previously expected by the Trump administration to assist with Gaza's rebuilding, have expressed criticism of permanent relocation ideas.

The plan aligns with Trump’s broader vision for a post-war Gaza, which he described as becoming "the Riviera of the Middle East." He initially introduced this plan during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February.

To achieve this goal, Trump has emphasized that Gazans would need to be permanently resettled elsewhere. The plan was swiftly rejected by Egypt and Jordan , two countries that Trump suggested should take in Gazans as part of his plan.

Beyond Libya, the Trump administration has reportedly considered other locations for resettlement of Gazans, including Syria, following the recent change in its leadership. Other locations reportedly considered were Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)