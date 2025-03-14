The US and Israel have spoken to officials in three East African countries, seeking potential destinations for emigrating Gazans, the Associated Press reported Friday morning, quoting American and Israeli officials.

Contact was made with Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia. Officials from Sudan rejected the US proposal, but those from Somalia and Somaliland told AP that they were not aware of any discussions.

Trump first brought up his plan for the US to take over Gaza and rehabilitate it in February, during a press conference at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While Arab countries have criticized the plan, Netanyahu praised Trump’s plan during an interview with Fox News, saying, “This is the first good idea that I've heard. It's a remarkable idea. And I think it should be really examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone.”