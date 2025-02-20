Jordanian parliamentarian Mu’taz Al-Harout, from the Islamic Action Front party which represents the Muslim Brotherhood movement, said that Jordan’s leadership and its people firmly reject any plan to displace Palestinian Arabs from Gaza.

In an interview with the Palestinian Arab news channel Shehab, Al-Harout stated that this position is steadfast and will never change, emphasizing that Jordan has always supported Palestinian Arab rights in accordance with the decisions of international institutions.

"We absolutely oppose any discussion regarding the deportation of Palestinians from their land to Jordan or anywhere else," Al-Harout said, adding that "these plans will not come to fruition, as history and the recent war have proven that the residents of the Gaza Strip cling to their land."

"Talk of deporting the residents of the Gaza Strip reflects nothing but the illusions of those striving to eliminate the Palestinian issue, yet they ignore the simple truth that Gaza’s residents will never relinquish their right to live with dignity on their land," he added.

Al-Harout further noted that "the images of Gaza residents returning to their destroyed homes in the northern Strip are proof of this, as the land is not just a place—it is an identity and an inalienable right that cannot be violated."

Referring to the "day after" the war, Al-Harout said that "this is a purely Palestinian decision which is connected to the residents of Gaza and the organizations operating on the ground, who will decide their future on their own."