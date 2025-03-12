Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed on Tuesday that the only way to resolve the ongoing conflict is through the establishment of a Palestinian state, firmly rejecting any efforts to displace Palestinian Arabs from their homeland.

"There is no resolution to this issue except through working towards upholding justice, establishing a Palestinian state, and rejecting the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land under any pretext," Sisi said in a televised address from Cairo, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

He also reiterated Egypt's ongoing diplomatic efforts to foster regional security and peace, emphasizing the country’s role as "a pivotal actor in this issue."

In his speech, the Egyptian leader expressed solidarity with the Palestinian Arab people "in their battle for survival and destiny."

Sisi’s comments come a week after Arab leaders endorsed an Egyptian plan aimed at the reconstruction of Gaza, which carries a $53 billion price tag.

The Egyptian plan is meant to be an alternative to the plan floated by US President Donald Trump, who has put forward a vision to transform Gaza into a "Middle East Riviera."

Arab countries have rejected Trump’s plan due to the fact that it calls for the US to take over Gaza and relocate its residents to countries like Egypt and Jordan.

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated last week that the Egyptian-led initiative does not align with the expectations set by Trump.

The plan "does not fulfill the requirements, the nature, of what President Trump was asking for," said Bruce, adding, "It does not meet the expectations."