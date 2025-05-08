A recent survey conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research reveals that 49% of Gaza residents are prepared to request assistance from Israel to emigrate to another country.

Respondents also indicated a willingness to approach Israel for help in exiting Gaza through Israeli-controlled ports or airports.

Israel has previously announced its readiness to facilitate the departure of Gazans interested in relocating abroad.

The survey also highlights growing dissent against Hamas within Gaza itself, with 48% of participants expressing support for recent protests against the terror group. In contrast, a similar poll showed that only 14% of respondents in Judea and Samaria expressed support for such demonstrations.

However, skepticism remains regarding the authenticity of these protests. A majority of 54% believe that the demonstrations were orchestrated by Israel and foreign entities rather than being genuine expressions of local discontent. Only 20% view the protests as authentic protests by local residents against Hamas.

The survey, conducted by the Ramallah-based center funded by Western donors, included 1,270 respondents and has a margin of error of 3.5%.