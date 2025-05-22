Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday with US President Donald Trump

The President expressed deep sorrow over the shocking murder in Washington of two Israeli Embassy employees: Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, of blessed memory.

The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for the efforts he and his administration are making against displays of antisemitism in the US.

The two leaders also discussed the war in Gaza; President Trump expressed his support for the objectives set by Prime Minister Netanyahu for releasing the hostages, bringing about the elimination of Hamas, and advancing the Trump plan.

The Prime Minister and President Trump agreed on the need to ensure that Iran would not obtain nuclear weapons.