US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he would like to see the US involved in managing Gaza after the war, and that he would like the Hamas-controlled enclave to become a "freedom zone."

"I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good: Make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved," he said at a briefing in Doha, Qatar.

"I'd be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone, let some good things happen. Put people in homes where they can be safe."

Trump also noted that "the Gaza problem has never been solved."

"Hamas is going to have to be dealt with," he added. "Remember, Oct. 7 was one of the worst days in the history of the world, I think, not just, not just local to this region, it was one of the worst, most atrocious attacks anyone's ever seen."