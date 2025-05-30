הלוויתו של דוד ליבי הי"ד ביישוב מלאכי השלום צילום: ציפי שליסל/TPS

David Libi, age 19, who was killed yesterday in an explosive device blast in Jabaliya, Gaza, was laid to rest on Friday.

His friends and family accompanied him on his final journey with heartfelt singing.

The funeral was attended by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Minister Orit Strock and Knesset Member Simcha Rothman.

The funeral was held at the new cemetery in Malachei Hashalom, which was established in less than 24 hours, in a special logistical and legal operation led by the head of the Benjamin Council, Israel Ganz, the Minister of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Civil Administration.

David Liby, the eldest son of the Libi family, founders of the community of Malachei Hashalom, had been working in recent months in the IDF's civil engineering unit and was involved in operations to remove terror infrastructure for maneuvering forces.