The murder of Tze'ela Tze'ela Gez near the West Bank settlement of Bruchin came only 48 hours after a senior IDF officer warned of unresolved terror threats in the same area.

Netanel Shamcha, then-commander of the Efraim Brigade, voiced his deep concern in a security assessment on Monday, citing a string of unsolved attacks in the Bruchin region.

"I am leaving the sector with a terrorist we have not captured, and attacks that have not been solved in the Bruchin region. That worries me the most," he said during his final days in command.

Just two days later, Tze'ela Gez was murdered in a shooting attack while on her way to the hospital to give birth.