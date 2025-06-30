Residents of Jerusalem's Ramot and Har Nof neighborhoods are reporting a troubling wave of break-ins, which has reignited a sense of insecurity in these areas.

The most recent incident occurred last Thursday, when three suspects broke into an apartment on Tzvi Masliansky Street in Ramot and fled the scene.

Har Nof residents have also reported several similar incidents in recent nights, including home burglaries, attempted car thefts, and theft of equipment from local construction sites.

Police have responded to some of the incidents in real time, while in others, they received video evidence from alert residents.

In response to the growing number of cases, security forces have decided to increase their presence in the neighborhoods.