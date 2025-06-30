US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee received a special token of appreciation from Israel Ganz, governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council.

The two read together the chapter, "A Psalm of Thanksgiving," from the Book of Psalms and spoke about current developments in the region.

Ambassador Huckabee and Israel Ganz share a close relationship. Huckabee’s first official visit to the communities in the region as Ambassador was to meet Ganz in Ancient Shiloh.

Now, following the conclusion of the confrontation with Iran, Ganz visited the Ambassador’s residence and brought a unique gift - a fragment of an Iranian missile that was intercepted over the towns of Binyamin.

Engraved on the fragment is the dedication: "From ashes of hate, we forge bonds of courage. Thank you, America, for standing with us. Sincerely, Governor Israel Ganz on behalf of the people of Judea and Samaria."

Ambassador Huckabee was moved by the gesture and thanked Ganz: "This is a weapon of war that has been transformed into a memorial plaque for a celebration of peace. Israel Ganz, Governor of the Yesha Council, gave me this object - a piece of an Iranian missile that landed in an agricultural field. It caused no casualties, but it will serve as a beautiful display in my office at the US Embassy in Jerusalem."

Ganz asked Huckabee to personally convey to President Trump the deep appreciation of the residents of Judea and Samaria for his unwavering support for Israel and for historical justice.

"The steps you are advancing in the world under President Trump’s leadership may seem innovative, but they are rooted in deep history and ancient heritage, and that is why your path and that of the President will succeed," Ganz said. "Please deliver this message to him on behalf of all the residents of Judea and Samaria."

The two spoke at length about the miracles witnessed during the war with Iran and read together the chapter “A Psalm of Thanksgiving” from the Book of Psalms. They also discussed the historic opportunities being created by the new reality.