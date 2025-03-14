The Likud and coalition parties would gain two Knesset seats if elections were held today, a new poll indicated.

The poll, published by Maariv, showed that the Yisrael Beytenu party would also gain two Knesset seats, tying with the National Unity party. Yesh Atid and the Democrats, however, would lose one seat each.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 24 Knesset seats, followed by National Unity and Yisrael Beytenu with 17 seats each.

Yesh Atid would win 12 Knesset seats, followed by the Democrats and Shas with 10 seats each.

Among the smaller parties, Otzma Yehudit would win nine Knesset seats, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven, and Hadash-Ta'al six. Ra'am (United Arab List) and Religious Zionism would win four seats each.

Balad and Gideon Sa'ar's party would both fail to pass the electoral threshold. Sa'ar, however, on Thursday declared that he would run together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the next elections.

Divided into blocs, the right-religious parties would win 54 Knesset seats, while the center-left would win 56 seats. The remaining 10 seats are held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join either coalition.