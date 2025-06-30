Qatar Airways has secured the top spot in the Skytrax airline rankings, often referred to as the "Oscars of the aviation industry."

Singapore Airlines came in second, with Cathay Pacific placing third. Israel's national carrier, El Al, did not make the list of the world's top 100 airlines.

This marks the ninth time that Qatar Airways has claimed the prestigious number one ranking. Additionally, its business class was named the best in the world, and its Al Mourjan Garden lounge was awarded best business class lounge globally.

Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer responded to the news, stating: “Whether on the ground or in the air, we strive to deliver a seamless, elevated journey that anticipates the needs of our passengers and reflects the highest standards of quality, comfort, and innovation. Being continuously recognised as a Skytrax Five-Star Airline further underscores our mission: to set new benchmarks for the industry and to ensure that our passengers feel genuinely cared for, valued and inspired to return.”

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) ranked fourth worldwide, while Turkish Airlines was named the best airline in Europe.