Former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen is seriously considering entering politics ahead of the upcoming elections, Israel's "Meet the Press" reported.

Despite past offers from party leaders to join existing political factions, Cohen reportedly prefers to form a new party.

He has previously been approached by senior political figures including Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Nonetheless, Cohen appears focused on establishing an independent political platform.

Aged 63, Cohen was born in Jerusalem to a Religious Zionist family. His cousin, Rabbi Michael (Michi) Mark, was the head of the Otniel Hesder Yeshiva and was murdered in a terror attack.

Cohen joined the Mossad in the early 1980s, rising through the ranks to lead the agency’s European operations and head its "Tzomet" division, responsible for global agent networks. He was appointed National Security Advisor by Netanyahu in 2013 and Mossad Director in 2016.