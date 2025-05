In a joyful announcement, singer Ishay Ribo shared news of his son's birth, expressing gratitude to his wife Yael and thanking G-d.

"With the help of G-d, this morning a son was born to us, sweeter than honey," he wrote. "He is our sixth child, thank G-d."

Ishay added: "All the credit goes to my amazing wife, Yael. I am so grateful for you. Thank you, G-d."