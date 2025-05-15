Nearing A Deal: Trump praises Syrian leader, hints at progress with Iran

US President Donald Trump updated regarding discussions with Iran concerning the nuclear issue and stated that the US is close to an agreement with Iran.

"We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace," Trump told reporters during his visit today to Qatar.

Additionally, during the conversation with reporters, he praised the new Syrian President Al-Sharaa despite his terrorist past and said that he likes Al-Shaara.

He also stated that he thinks Al-Sharaa is a 'strong man' and that he would wait to see what Syria could achieve without sanctions.