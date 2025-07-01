Trump: Expect Gaza ceasefire sometime next week

US President Donald Trump addressed his upcoming meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week and said that he would discuss the recently concluded war with Iran and the ongoing war in Gaza with Netanyahu.

Trump stated that he expects a ceasefire in Gaza sometime next week and that he still hopes to see the hostages returned.

He said, "I will talk to Netanyahu about many issues, including our great success in Iran. Something they haven't been able to do for many years."

Referring to Gaza, Trump added, "We will also talk about Gaza, expecting a ceasefire in Gaza sometime next week, we want to return the hostages."

Netanyahu opened Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting by announcing his upcoming trip to the United States, where he is scheduled to hold high-level discussions following Israel’s recent success in Operation Rising Lion.

“I am due to leave next week for meetings in the US with US President Donald Trump,” Netanyahu said, adding that he would also meet with Vice President Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and the President’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. Discussions will also be held with the US Commerce Secretary, Congressional and Senate leaders, and various American security officials.

Trump had previously stated that he hoped to have a ceasefire in Gaza by this week. Speaking with reporters on Friday, he stated, “I think it’s close. I just spoke with some of the people involved. It’s a terrible situation that’s going on in Gaza, and we think within the next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire."