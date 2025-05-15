Tal Shahar Carmon, a friend of the late Tze’ela Gez, shared Thursday morning on Kan Reshet Bet the heartbreaking account of Hananel Gez’s conversation with his children following the murder of their mother in a terror attack near Bruchin.

“These were unbearably difficult moments,” she said. “Their father communicated it to them in an incredible way, allowing each child to respond in their own manner.”

“He told them that he and their mother were on their way to bring their new baby into the world, and that on the way, a terrorist shot at their mother. He explained that he tried to save her, and that they did everything they could — managing to save the baby, but not their mother.”

Beilinson Hospital reported Thursday morning that after prolonged resuscitation efforts, doctors were forced to pronounce Tze’ela’s death. An emergency cesarean section was performed to save the newborn, who remains in serious but stable condition. Her husband Hananel sustained light injuries and has been discharged from the hospital.

According to an initial investigation, while the couple was driving on the road between Peduel and Bruchin, terrorists opened fire at several vehicles. Two cars escaped unscathed, but the Gez family’s vehicle sustained direct hits.