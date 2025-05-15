Hananel Gez, whose wife, Tze'ela, was murdered in a shooting attack on Tuesday in Samaria, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News a short time before his wife's funeral in Jerusalem.

"We are very sad. It really hurts. We have no words to describe the pain. But still, the nation of Israel lives. We deal with a lot, but we will manage to overcome. G-d loves us," Hananel said.

Earlier in the day, Hananel published a eulogy for his wife. "Hello friends, today is a sad day. Last night, my wife was murdered. We were on our way to the hospital to joyfully have our fourth child," Hananel wrote.

Despite the tremendous pain, he expressed thanks that he survived the attack, writing: "Of course I'm broken, it's natural, but I also thank G-d that I stayed alive and I will stay strong to continue being a light to the world. We will never let them break us."

He continued: "I am very, very sad, but I continue fighting for the good of our people. I love you all. We will survive, we will succeed, and we will prosper. G-d is one."

Tze'ela, in the ninth month of her pregnancy, was on her way with her husband to the hospital.

On the road between Pduel and Bruchin, a terrorist opened fire at several vehicles. Two cars managed to escape, but the couple's car was hit.

This morning, Beilinson Hospital announced that despite hours of fighting for her life, the doctors had to pronounce Tze'ela dead.

The newborn infant's condition is classified as severe and stable. Hananel was lightly wounded and has been discharged from the hospital.