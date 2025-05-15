Settlement Minister Orit Strock on Thursday morning responded to the murder of a pregnant woman on her way to the delivery room.

“Tze'ela Gez, of blessed memory, a vibrant woman who was traveling to bring more life into the world, was ambushed by death at the hands of vile terrorists,” Strock fumed.

Strock, who is also a member of Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, added: “The lesson should have been learned long ago and is already written in far too much blood across the roads of Judea and Samaria: Anyone deemed too dangerous to travel on the roads of central Israel must not be allowed onto the highways that serve as lifelines for the communities in Judea and Samaria.”

“There is an alternative road system,” she added. “Tze'ela’s life is more important than an additional 15–20 minutes of travel or waiting for a security check. Any other decision implies the existence of second-class citizens whose lives are worth less. I will demand a renewed discussion in the Cabinet.”

Gez, a resident of Bruchin and mother of three, was nine months pregnant and on her way to the delivery room when a terrorist opened fire at her vehicle between Bruchin and the Peduel Junction in Samaria.

Gez was critically injured and died of her injuries Thursday morning. Her husband was lightly wounded in the attack.

Doctors delivered Gez's baby via emergency C-section; his condition is reported to be serious but stable.

A defense official stated that initial details indicate that terrorists fired at three vehicles and hit one of them. It was also reported that the terrorists pointed lasers at the vehicle before shooting at it.

The IDF stated that "a terrorist fired at an Israeli vehicle. As a result of the attack, two Israeli civilians were injured to varying degrees and are currently receiving medical treatment."

Security forces are still searching for the terrorist.