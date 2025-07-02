European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday pressed Iran to immediately resume negotiations on its nuclear program during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Politico reported.

"Negotiations on ending Iran’s nuclear program should restart as soon as possible. Cooperation with the IAEA must resume. The EU is ready to facilitate this," Kallas stated following the call, referencing the International Atomic Energy Agency.

She also cautioned against threats to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), adding, "Any threats to pull out of the Non-Proliferation Treaty don’t help to lower tensions." This comes after Tehran's parliament reportedly began drafting legislation on June 17 to withdraw from the NPT.

During the call, Araghchi conveyed Tehran's "deep mistrust of the United States" and criticized the "destructive approach" of "some European countries" and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, according to Politico. He asserted that their support for Israel and the United States complicates diplomatic efforts, though he did not specify the nations.

The exchange between Kallas and Araghchi follows the recent US strikes on Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities in support of Israel’s Operation Rising Lion.

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said last week that the US and Iran are already in the early stages of renewed discussions over Iran’s nuclear program, after Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Trump echoed those sentiments in comments to reporters on Friday.

Araghchi on Monday downplayed Trump’s statement that diplomatic talks with Iran could restart as soon as this week, telling CBS News, "I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that.”

"In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations. And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time," he added.

Araghchi also insisted, "The doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."

When asked if Iran intends to continue enriching uranium, Araghchi said the country's "peaceful nuclear program has turned into a matter of national pride and glory. We have also gone through 12 days of imposed war, therefore, people will not easily back down from enrichment."

On Friday, Araghchi demanded that Trump show respect to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if he genuinely wants to reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program.