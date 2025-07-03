White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oslo next week to renew nuclear negotiations, Axios reported Thursday.

If confirmed, the meeting would be the first direct contact since the US strike on Iran’s nuclear sites ordered by President Trump last month. A final date has not been set, and neither Washington nor Tehran has officially acknowledged the planned meeting.

Sources told Axios that Witkoff and Araghchi have maintained direct communication during and after the recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire.

Mediators from Oman and Qatar are said to have played a role in bringing both sides back to the table. Israeli Channel 12 first reported on the proposed meeting.

One of the central issues in the talks is Iran's stockpile of 60% enriched uranium. US and Israeli officials say the material remains sealed inside three damaged nuclear facilities — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — following the recent strikes.

Iran, meanwhile, announced this week it is suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency under a new law passed by its parliament. Araghchi stated that future engagement with the IAEA would be directed through Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.