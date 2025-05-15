Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attack near Bruchin on Wednesday night, in which a pregnant woman was critically wounded and her husband was lightly wounded.

"I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack in Samaria against a woman in advanced pregnancy and her husband as they were on their way to the delivery room," said the Prime Minister.

"This despicable incident precisely reflects the difference between us—those who cherish and bring life—and the vile terrorists whose purpose in life is to kill us and cut short lives," he added.

"I trust that our security forces, in this case as well, will swiftly reach the murderers and settle the score with them and anyone who aided them."

National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz called on Wednesday evening, in response to the attack near Bruchin, to intensify the heavy hand against terror.

"Very harsh news this evening with the despicable attack in Samaria. Together with all of Israel, I pray for the recovery of the young woman who was critically wounded. Only human monsters are capable of shooting at a woman in advanced pregnancy; these are the faces of the evil we are confronting. Against this murderous terror, we must act with strength and determination, everywhere and at all times," Gantz said.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote, "Terrorists shot at a man and a 30-year-old pregnant woman near the community of Bruchin in Samaria. The woman is very seriously injured, and the man was also wounded. Simply horrific. I pray with all my heart for their recovery. Let there be no doubt: if there is no security in Samaria, there will be no security in Tel Aviv either. The enemy wants to murder us everywhere. We must eliminate them."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded, "I’ve said before, and sadly I must repeat it: the right to life of the residents of Judea and Samaria supersedes the right of PA residents to freedom of movement. The nonsense of 'shared life' by security officials is costing us Jewish blood.”

“I call on the Prime Minister to instruct the IDF to immediately and permanently reinstate all checkpoints in Judea and Samaria and to uphold his commitment to advance legislation for the death penalty for terrorists. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured in this despicable attack and pray, together with all of Israel, for their healing," Ben Gvir said.

MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) called on the defense establishment to raze the Arab villages in the Bruchin area. "A shocking attack that reminds us all that there is no difference between the Nazis in Judea and Samaria and the Nazis in Gaza. Here and there, the moment they raise their heads against us, we must cut them off. The fate of Shechem is the fate of Rafah; the fate of Bruchin and Deir Dibwan is the fate of Jabalia. Raze and expel."

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party's Knesset faction, MK Ohad Tal, added, "The heart breaks over another serious attack. More wounded families, more victims of terror. A pregnant woman in critical condition—only someone who has lost all trace of humanity is capable of this. Stopping the war means leaving this evil at our doorstep. Evil must be destroyed—in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and wherever it rears its ugly head.”