Hamas has issued a warning that it may adopt a more rigid approach in future negotiations for a potential hostage exchange, which could include the release of Israeli hostages in return for jailed terrorists.

In a statement released by the group, Hamas claimed that the recent release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander—carried out ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the region—was part of what it called a “humanitarian initiative.” The group stated that the move was based on understandings with mediating countries and the US regarding specific returns it expects in exchange.

According to the statement, the release was conditioned on immediate humanitarian aid entering Gaza, a call for a permanent ceasefire, and comprehensive negotiations aimed at achieving security and regional stability.

Hamas warned that failure to meet these conditions, especially the delivery of humanitarian assistance, would negatively impact any future negotiations related to hostage exchanges.