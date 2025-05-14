In a major economic development, US President Donald J. Trump announced on Wednesday a series of landmark agreements between the United States and Qatar, totaling over $243.5 billion in commercial deals. The agreements, signed during Trump’s visit to Qatar, include a historic $96 billion sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways—the largest widebody order in Boeing’s history.

The total economic exchange, valued at more than $1.2 trillion, underscores a strategic push to revitalize American manufacturing and technology sectors. Trump hailed the deals as a "new Golden Age" for US industry, highlighting the creation of thousands of high-paying jobs across the country.

Among the notable agreements, Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a record order for up to 210 aircraft for Qatar Airways, expected to support 154,000 US jobs annually. McDermott is continuing its $8.5 billion collaboration with Qatar Energy, contributing to energy infrastructure and supporting US energy sector employment. Parsons has won 30 contracts worth up to $97 billion, driving growth in US engineering and innovation. Quantinuum and Al Rabban Capital finalized a $1 billion joint venture to develop quantum technologies, benefiting both US and Qatari workforces.

In the defense sector, Qatar’s procurement agreements include a $1 billion deal with Raytheon for counter-drone systems, marking Qatar as the first international customer of its FS-LIDS system. A nearly $2 billion contract with General Atomics was also signed for advanced MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft systems.

The US and Qatar also signed a statement of intent outlining over $38 billion in future defense investments, including enhancements at Al Udeid Air Base.

The White House emphasized that these deals advance the US-Qatar commercial relationship, foster job growth, and expand trade. Despite Qatar’s documented financial ties to Hamas, the Trump administration continues to deepen economic and security cooperation with the Gulf state.

Qatar has invested heavily in the US economy, with greenfield investments totaling $3.3 billion in 2023 across multiple sectors. Since 2019, QatarEnergy has funneled $18 billion into American energy infrastructure, including the Golden Pass LNG Terminal and Golden Triangle Polymers Plant.

President Trump described the agreements as a continuation of his administration’s success in securing foreign investments and boosting American industry. The announcement follows major economic commitments recently secured in Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and China.