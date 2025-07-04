The BBC announced Thursday it would no longer broadcast or live-stream performances by music acts deemed "high risk," following sharp criticism over a live airing of anti-Israel chants during the Glastonbury Festival last week, Reuters reported.

The change comes in response to a performance by punk-rap duo Bob Vylan, during which the lead singer chanted “death, death to the IDF”. The BBC later acknowledged that it should have cut the live feed and called the remarks antisemitic.

“We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologize to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community,” the broadcaster said in a statement quoted by Reuters, adding that it is taking steps to hold staff accountable for the editorial decision.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the BBC for airing the segment, and UK media regulator Ofcom indicated the broadcaster has "questions to answer." British police have launched a criminal investigation to examine whether public order offenses were committed during the performance.

According to the BBC, Bob Vylan was one of seven acts previously identified as high risk ahead of the festival. Despite monitoring the set, senior editorial staff ultimately decided not to interrupt the live feed—a move the broadcaster now calls a mistake.

British police initiated a criminal investigation on Monday into the remarks made by both Bob Vylan and fellow rap group Kneecap at the festival.

In the United States, authorities indicated they will revoke visas for Bob Vylan's members, jeopardizing their scheduled American tour later this year.