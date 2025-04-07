Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with US President Donald Trump this evening (Monday). The American president received Netanyahu warmly upon his arrival at the White House.

The two are expected to discuss the hostage deal, Iran, and the tariffs imposed last week on Israeli imports. Netanyahu arrived in the US directly from his state visit to Hungary - during which he spoke with the US president.

Before Netanyahu arrived at the White House, Trump spoke with Egyptian President el-Sisi, French President Macron, and Jordanian King Abdullah. The four discussed ways to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Earlier, Netanyahu met with Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. Upon his arrival in Washington and the start of his visit to the United States, the Prime Minister met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.