During a high-level summit in Cairo on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Jordan's King Abdullah II issued a unified call for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to assume control of Gaza once the conflict between Israel and Hamas comes to an end, AFP reported.

The leaders made their stance clear in a joint statement, saying, “Governance, law and order, and security in Gaza, as well as in all Palestinian territories, must be the sole responsibility of a strengthened Palestinian Authority.”

President Macron, speaking alongside Sisi in the Egyptian capital, made clear his government’s position against any forced relocation of Gaza’s population. He endorsed an Arab League-backed initiative for reconstruction and emphasized its potential to serve as a foundation for new Palestinian Arab leadership in the territory.

“Our government has done crucial work on this plan, which offers a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and should also pave the way for new Palestinian governance,” Macron said.

Macron reiterated his firm opposition to any future role for Hamas in Gaza’s governance, stating, “Hamas must have no role in this governance (of Gaza), and must no longer constitute a threat to Israel.”

While Hamas has hinted at a willingness to delegate civil administration to independent technocrats, it has not agreed to disarm or relinquish power completely.

The trilateral summit also called for the immediate resumption of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Egypt, Qatar, and the United States had brokered the previous agreement in January, but the ceasefire ended after Hamas refused to free more hostages and accept an outline proposed by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Macron’s presence in Cairo signaled France’s alignment with Egypt and Jordan, who have vocally opposed a proposal by US President Donald Trump suggesting that the US take over Gaza and rebuild it after the war, while its population relocates to countries located nearby.

President Sisi emphasized that peace cannot be achieved without addressing Palestinian Arab aspirations. “There will not be lasting peace and permanent stability in the Middle East without a just solution,” he said.

King Abdullah echoed this sentiment, calling for “a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution,” advocating for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.