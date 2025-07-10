Rabbi David Yosef, Israel's Sephardic Chief Rabbi, on Wednesday night delivered a special speech to the Jewish community of New York, focusing on the roots of Jewish law and the importance of preserving the ancient customs of Israel's communities.

“We are fortunate, for in the Jewish people there are many communities and diverse customs,” Rabbi Yosef said during his lecture at the 'Ohel Yaakov' synagogue in the city.

“The Sephardic public in Israel is united around the rulings of our master, the author of the Shulchan Aruch. My late father and master, may his memory be a blessing, dedicated his life to this. On the other hand, there are beautiful and unique customs of different communities, and we must never abandon them.”

Rabbi Yosef shared personal details about his relationship with his father, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef: “After the Holocaust, many Ashkenazic survivors started anew and grew into Torah scholars. The Sephardim had only one yeshiva, Porat Yosef, with 70 students. My father feared that the Sephardim would forget the customs of their forefathers if they studied in Ashkenazic institutions.”

He explained that, unlike his brothers who studied in Sephardic institutions, he himself studied in Ashkenazic institutions, but his father gave him lessons to preserve the customs of the Sephardic community.

“My father went against the Ben Ish Chai and told me that if he went against the Ben Ish Chai, then I could go against him, as long as I was right. Sometimes I ruled differently than him. The only issue where he forbade me from ruling differently was regarding ritual hand washing for pizza.”