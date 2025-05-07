Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level meeting Wednesday evening with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri and Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstein in an effort to resolve the escalating coalition crisis surrounding the proposed Haredi draft law.

According to sources familiar with the discussion, Edelstein insisted that at least half of each haredi draft-age cohort should be conscripted into the IDF. This proposal was met with resistance from Deri, who reportedly rejected the figures presented.

Despite the disagreements, the Prime Minister's Office issued a statement noting "progress" in the talks and confirmed that discussions would continue in an attempt to bridge the gaps between the parties.

Earlier in the day, the coalition withdrew its legislative proposals from the Knesset plenum agenda after haredi MKs imposed a voting boycott, demanding that the draft law be advanced in accordance with prior coalition agreements.

Channel 12 News reported that Netanyahu expressed anger over the boycott and warned that the ongoing crisis could lead to early elections. Meanwhile, representatives from Agudat Yisrael conveyed to Netanyahu that any agreements reached with Deri would not be binding on their faction.

Political analysts suggest that the deepening rift between the Haredi parties and the Prime Minister could potentially destabilize the coalition and prompt a return to the polls.