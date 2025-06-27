The state approached the Supreme Court last night requesting a 16-day extension for submitting its response to the petition regarding the absence of sanctions against young haredim who refused to enlist.

The request was filed following an order issued by the Supreme Court on the matter.

The Attorney General mentioned in her request that the extension is needed due to Operation Rising Lion, which caused the relevant respondents to the petition to need to address urgent and immediate security issues during the recent period.

The extension request comes after a previous hearing on the matter, which was supposed to take place with the Attorney General, was postponed at the military's request.

In that hearing, the IDF was supposed to present a detailed plan to increase enforcement against those evading service, but this plan has not yet been presented by the Human Resources Directorate.

Military sources emphasized that despite the security developments and the extension request, one thing will not change: Starting next month, over 50,000 enlistment orders will be distributed to the entire haredi population of draft age.