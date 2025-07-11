A new poll conducted by Lazar Research for the Maariv newspaper revealed that the Religious Zionism party, which opposes a partial deal and the end of the war, would pass the electoral threshold, primarily at the expense of the Likud party, which has dropped by three seats.

In the opposition bloc, there is a noticeable weakening of Yesh Atid, which drops by two seats, receiving only seven. However, its votes remain within the opposition parties, strengthening Naftali Bennett, Yisrael Beytenu, and the National Unity party.

The poll, published Friday morning, predicted that Bennett's party would win 25 seats, and Likud would win 24.

Tying for third place are the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu with 10 seats each, closely followed by Shas with nine seats.

Four parties would win seven seats each: Yesh Atid, United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, and Blue and White. Ra'am (United Arab List) would win six seats, and Hadash-Ta'al and Religious Zionism would each win four.

The Balad party does not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 51 seats, while the opposition parties would win 59. The remaining ten seats are held y the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.