Israeli security forces are preparing to implement an unprecedented enforcement plan against members of the haredi public who refuse to enlist.

As part of the new plan, which will be launched next month, checkpoints will be set up at entry points to major haredi cities, aiming to identify and arrest youths avoiding military service.

The plan follows the decision to send 54,000 draft orders to haredi youths in the coming year.

IDF security officials estimate that the vast majority of those receiving orders will choose not to report, leading to a dramatic increase in the number defined as deserters. The number is expected to spike from a few thousand today to tens of thousands within a year.

The plan includes a significant shortening of the process of classifying someone as a deserter. What was a process that took many months will be condensed to approximately two months. After this period, anyone who does not report to the draft offices will be considered a deserter and will be subject to arrest and criminal prosecution.

The new checkpoints will be positioned at several strategic locations: entrances to major haredi cities such as Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, and Beit Shemesh, main traffic routes used by the haredi population, and border crossings, including Ben Gurion Airport and checkpoints in Judea and Samaria.

In addition to the permanent checkpoints, mobile enforcement actions and targeted raids on religious institutions and residential areas will be carried out.

Security officials are aware of the logistical challenges they face. The military detention system can accommodate only about 300 detainees at a time, a negligible number compared to the potential tens of thousands of expected deserters.

Therefore, the plan focuses on selective enforcement and creating a deterrent effect, with the expectation that politicians will reinforce the operation with legislative sanctions against deserters.