Following the failure to present the Draft Law to the Knesset, the haredi parties are considering escalating their efforts and voting alongside the opposition.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the haredim parties - Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) - have blocked coalition law proposals but promised that opposition proposals would fail. Now, they are considering changing their strategy in an attempt to exert additional pressure on the Prime Minister - a move that could change the situation entirely.

However, as of Wednesday, the haredi MKs have decided to continue their boycott and vote against the opposition's laws.

According to a haredi source who spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, anger is growing toward Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein, who continues to delay the legislation of the law, apparently in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We are not aware of any substantial changes Edelstein wants to implement in the law, contrary to agreements made with the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. We are concerned that he is merely fulfilling the Prime Minister's wish to reach the summer recess without a law."

Warning that the situation is delicate and could fall apart at any moment, the source added: "We understand that this is a coordinated time game. The question is whether we will continue to cooperate with this theater or issue a clear statement that we are not toys in anyone's hands."

The source also clarified that the option to dissolve the Knesset is still on the table.

"Although the opposition has burned the possibility of submitting a Knesset dissolution bill that would receive our support, there is an option for the haredi parties to propose their own dissolution bill. This option has not yet been considered operationally, but it remains in the arsenal of possibilities."