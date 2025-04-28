Efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are reportedly advancing, according to two Egyptian security officials who spoke with Reuters on Monday.

The officials indicated that negotiations underway in Cairo are showing signs of a "significant breakthrough."

They noted that while the parties have reached a general understanding on establishing a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, several unresolved issues continue to hinder final agreement — notably the future of Hamas' weapons.

Officials in Israel have not yet commented on the report.

Meanwhile, Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News TV reported that General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, Egypt's intelligence chief, was expected to hold discussions with an Israeli delegation on led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

On Saturday, Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Egypt and Qatar have proposed a new offer for a six-month ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the release of convicted terrorists.

Earlier, Hamas told AFP that the terror group would be willing to agree to a deal releasing all 59 remaining hostages at once, as well as to a five-year ceasefire with Israel.