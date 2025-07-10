חלק מהתיעוד שפרסם חמאסללא קרדיט

The murderous terrorist organization Hamas on Thursday evening released disturbing footage from the tragic incident in the Gaza Strip in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Abraham Azulay fell.

In the video, terrorists are seen hiding among the rubble of buildings destroyed by the IDF during ground operations. They identify Azulay’s engineering vehicle, prepare a missile, and fire it at the bulldozer.

For several minutes, the terrorists operate freely in the area: organizing, readying the missile, launching the attack, and advancing while firing from a distance of roughly thirty meters. Azulay is seen exiting the vehicle shortly after the missile strike.

Notably absent from the footage are the moments of intense combat that followed - when Azulay, alone and under fire, confronted at least three armed terrorists.

Later in the video, the terrorists are seen taking Azulay’s weapon. The incident occurred in broad daylight, with the terrorists moving through the area armed and filming - apparently undetected.

The footage raises serious questions about the security measures in place for engineering vehicles operating in hostile territory, and how the terrorists were able to act for several minutes without being identified or engaged by IDF forces.

Only after several minutes did nearby IDF troops open fire on the attackers, who fled before they could seize Azulay’s body.