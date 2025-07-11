Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Strock has threatened to resign from the government if an agreement is reached that ends the war while Hamas continues to pose a threat to residents of the Gaza envelope.

“We will not leave Gaza in a way that abandons the residents of the south and sets the stage for another October 7,” Strock said during a conversation with a resident of Ofakim. “If we leave Gaza in a way that endangers the people of the south, I, Orit Strock, am not willing to be part of it.”

She added, “If the Prime Minister returns from the US with an agreement that compromises the security of Ofakim, Sderot, the Gaza envelope communities, or the State of Israel as a whole, it’s possible we will no longer be part of this government.”

Kan News reported Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in ongoing contact with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during his visit to Washington, in an effort to persuade him not to bring down the government over the emerging deal with Hamas.

According to the report, the two have spoken several times since Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday. The Prime Minister is concerned that Smotrich may resign without prior notice, especially in light of reports suggesting Israeli concessions in the negotiations.

Finance Minister Smotrich has made clear that if he believes the deal would undermine efforts to eliminate Hamas, he will leave the government.

A source close to Netanyahu stated that if Smotrich chooses not to dismantle the coalition, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is also expected to remain - preserving the government's stability.