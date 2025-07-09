Despite the relative progress in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, there are still several sticking points that are difficult to overcome.

The sources note that approximately 80% of the issues on the agenda have been agreed upon in principle. However, the issues that remain contested constitute the most explosive core of the deal. At the top of these issues is the humanitarian aid distribution during the ceasefire and the IDF deployment in the Gaza Strip during the 60-day pause in hostilities.

The Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar, citing sources in the mediating countries, reported that Israel has a narrow security approach that does not address a total solution or long-term agreement. According to the report, Israel "strives to create new crises," especially in regards to the issue of opening the Rafah Crossing, which it insists on allowing only for humanitarian cases and refuses to allow Gazans to return.

The sources also claimed that Israel strongly opposes "symbolic" release of prisoners who were part of the Palestinian Arab terror leadership, including Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Sa'adat, a condition seen by Hamas as fundamental in the deal.

The indirect negotiations are ongoing, and every side is cautious yet hopeful.