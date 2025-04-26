Egypt and Qatar have proposed a new offer for a six-month ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the release of convicted terrorists, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Earlier, Hamas told AFP that the terror group would be willing to agree to a deal releasing all 59 remaining hostages at once, as well as to a five-year ceasefire with Israel.

Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official in Lebanon, said that the terror group "will respond to any initiative which discusses complete withdrawal from Gaza, opening of the crossings, a fair prisoner swap, and no intervention in reconstruction."

According to another report, Hamas agrees to remove its members from Gaza, on condition that Israel provide guarantees that they will not be persecuted or eliminated.

Last week, Hamas rejected an Israeli proposal for a deal, which included a demand for Hamas to disarm in return for a six-week truce.