A senior Hamas delegation arrived Saturday in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss options for a potential ceasefire and "prisoner swap."

Among the delegates are Mohammad Darwish, Khaled Mashaal, Khalil al-Hayya, Nizar Awadallah, and Zaher Jabareen.

A senior Hamas source told AFP that the terror group is willing to release all hostages as part of a deal to end the war in Gaza. According to the source, Hamas is requesting a ceasefire for a period of five years.

According to the sources, Hamas' proposal refers to a deal in which all hostages, living and dead, will be released in exchange for the announcement of a complete ceasefire and Israel's agreement to fully withdraw from Gaza.

The withdrawal, sources told Kan News, would be quick and provide clear and defined guarantees from the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

Under the proposal, all limits on rebuilding Gaza will be removed during the ceasefire. Hamas' proposal also includes supervision and guarantees for the terror group's promise not to use its weapons, so long as Israel keeps to the agreement. In addition, all activities connected to rebuilding the military infrastructure near the Gaza border, including the attack tunnels, will cease during the ceasefire period.

According to the report, the offer includes fully distancing Hamas from the civilian government in Gaza, including from the police system, which will be subjugated to a temporary committee which will manage Gaza and be set up by Egypt. Egypt will be responsible for training the forces as well. With regards to rebuilding Gaza, Hamas' proposal praises the Egyptian plan presented.