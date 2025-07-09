Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters accompanying him in Washington, DC, that he and US President Donald Trump have a shared goal: "The release of the hostages and the end of Hamas rule in Gaza."

He said, "We have a shared strategy and shared tactics for this. This includes full coordination. President Trump wants a deal, and I want a deal, but not at any cost."

President Trump said earlier: "There is a chance we will announce a deal in Gaza either this week or next week, but nothing is certain."