The funeral of Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva and leader of the Sephardi-haredi community, who passed away on the seventh day of Passover at age 80, will be held in Bnei Brak at noon on Sunday.

The funeral procession will depart at 13:30 from the Yeshiva Hall and head towards the Ponoviz Cemetery in Bnei Brak. Thousands are expected to attend.

The police announced that starting at 10:00AM, major streets in Bnei Brak will be blocked ahead of the funeral.

The streets that will be blocked are: Rabbi Akiva Street from HaRav Shach Street to Aharonovitch Street; Aharonovitch Street, from the corner of Rabbi Akiva Street to Birnbaum-HaRav Landers Street, in Ramat Gan; Ezra Street, from Rav Kahaneman Street to Chazon Ish Street; Nehemiah Street, from Ezra Street to Chazon Ish Street; Chazon Ish Street, from Rabbi Akiva Street to the cemetery, including Rabbi Levin Street in Ramat Gan; Jerusalem Boulevard in Ramat Gan, from Tirza Street in Ramat Gan, to Hazon Ish Street in Bnei Brak.

Traffic will be directed to routes leading to Chazon Ish and Rabbi Akiva Streets.

Rabbi Mazuz was born on the 13th of Nissan 5705 (1945) in Tunis, to Rabbi Matzliah Mazuz, one of the leaders of Tunisian Jewry and founder of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva. At a young age, he began to serve as a teacher and lecturer, and later immigrated to Israel after his father was murdered, where he founded the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, together with his brother.

He raised a generation of thousands of students, in all the yeshiva’s institutions, which include an extensive educational network of kindergartens, schools, yeshivot and kollels throughout the country.

During the period of the Disengagement from Gaza and Gush Katif in 2005, Rabbi Mazuz participated in the demonstrations and even signed on a letter sent by the Judea and Samaria Rabbinical Council that supported the refusal of a military order [to evacuate civilian communities].

In 2015, ahead of the elections for the 20th Knesset, Eli Yishai resigned from Shas and founded the "Together – The People with Us" party, which ran with the Otzma Yehudit party in the elections. Rabbi Mazuz was recognized as the party's spiritual leader, but the joint party did not pass the electoral threshold.

In 2021, ahead of the elections for the 24th Knesset, Rabbi Mazuz continued to support the Otzma Yehudit party, but the party did not pass the electoral threshold.

Ahead of the elections for the 25th Knesset, Rabbi Mazuz expressed support for Shas, but also supported Otzma Yehudit. Rabbi Mazuz is the cousin of retired Supreme Court Justice Menachem Mazuz.